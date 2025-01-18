Final countdown: Schools gear up for a special day in Croke Park

If you have ever wondered where exactly the boundaries of Errigal Ciaran begin and end, get in your car, take a drive through the parish and pay attention to the blue, white and yellow that is presently plastered all over the place. If the colours run dry, chances are you are no longer in Errigal.

Following the local club’s nail-biting win over Dr Crokes at the weekend, the sprawling south Tyrone parish is now firmly in the grips of Errigal fever.

In the words of principal of St Mary’s Primary School Ballygawley, Cara Donnelly, “Since Saturday’s win, the hype has hit another level.”

Earlier this week, I went on a tour of the three primary schools in the parish.

On Tuesday afternoon, the first I visited was a blue, white and yellow-splattered St Mary’s Ballygawley.

“This is definitely one of the high points since I was appointed principal in April 2023,” said Mrs Donnelly. “There is such a brilliant atmosphere in the school and it’s just fantastic for the children.

“It’s great to see the role models that they can aspire to in the future.”

At that moment, two cubs landed in.

I asked who they were and Mrs Donnelly introduced them as the Tierney twins, Oliver and Harry.

“Our daddy is the stats man,” Harry informed me.

Cutting in with a point of clarification, Oliver added, “That means he watches back the games and tries to see what the other team has done, so Errigal can stop them in the next match.”

Along with Mrs Donnelly the two lads spoke of their pride in heroic past pupil ‘Oggie’ (Peter Og McCartan), as well as a rake of other players and members of the management team who have connections with the school.

“Tiarnan Calhoun, Ronan McRory, Paul Horisk, Paul Quinn, Rory McCann and Dara Tierney all have connections with the school,” said Mrs Donnelly.

Before leaving, Mrs Donnelly and the Tierney twins told me they were confident that Sunday is going to be Errigal’s day.

“I’d say we’ll do it by two or three points,” concluded one of the statistician’s sons.

The next stop on my journey was St Malachy’s Primary School, Glencull – once home to a young Peter Canavan and more recently his two sons, Darragh and Ruairí.

After stepping into the reception, I saw a playground buzzing with a hundred children bedecked in their freshly-washed Errigal strips.

As a dozen tiny bullies tried vainly to enshroud a Loughmacrory teacher in an Errigal Ciaran flag, I spoke with principal Brian Gormley.

“When I started here in 2012 we had just won the county title and we waited 10 years for the next one,” he reflected. “At that time we went into Ulster and didn’t have the impact that we would have liked to have had.

“The memory of that experience, I think, is with the players and probably serves a reminder of the preciousness of the opportunity that lies before them.

“Errigal now find themselves with a once in a lifetime chance at the holy grail. Next year they’ll be back in Tyrone and they could be gone after one or two games.

“That’s how high the standard of football in this county is. That’s the reality,” said Mr Gormley.

The knowledge and seriousness with which Mr Gormley discussed the match was indicative of the depth of the parish’s passion for gaelic football.

As if anticipating a question along these lines, Mr Gormley said, “Football is more than just football here.

“Everyone is interested in football in Errigal Ciaran. It’s who we are and what we do. And the players know winning games is not just about winning trophies, it’s about bringing people together, inspiring the children and bringing some joy into the dark winter evenings,” he concluded.

Before going, I requested a word with a few of the school’s more chatty youngsters.

One of those who were hauled before me was the daughter of Errigal Ciaran manager Enda McGinley, a studious young girl who was much more keen to ponder the implications all this football has been having on her lessons than she was to discuss her hopes for the weekend.

In a three minute interview too detailed and thorough to quote, she explained how her teacher has been incorporating the football into their normal curriculum.

Then, seeming to take pity on me, she conceeded to make one small, football-related comment.

“Most people in my class are bringing flags and snacks to the game, which is fine, but I’m bringing binoculars. You need to eat, yes, but you need to see, too. Sometimes it’s hard when you’re way up in the stand,” she said prudently.

And on that note I was off to visit the staff and pupils in St Brigid’s Altamuskin.

I was greeted by the brand new schoolmaster, Ryan Lynch.

“It’s been an amazing week for everybody in the club and there has been a great buzz around the school,” he said.

“It’s a once in a generation sort of thing and you can see that the pupils are loving being a part of it.

“To come through Tyrone the way they did, then to win Ulster and now to reach the final, it has been such an inspiring journey,” he said.

Mr Lynch then extracted three pupils from his flock, all of whom had hardly missed a match all year.

Deaglán said, “I’ve been to every championship game this year and I’m looking forward to Sunday’s match. I’m going down with my mum, my dad and my sister.

Pressed for a prediction, he said, “I think they’ll do well. It’s hard to say who we are relying on most but I’d say we’ll need to see Ruairí put a few over. But it has to be a team performance – Darragh, Joe and Oggie need to have a good day too. Hopefully Errigal will get the win.”

The next pundit from St Brigid’s offering an insight was Caolan McGarvey.

“I’ve been to every championship game too and Im hoping for a good weekend in Dublin. I’m hoping Odhran Robinson has a good game, and Darragh and Joe too. It’ll be a tough game and I wouldn’t like to say how many points will be in it, but I think we can do it,” said Caolan, somewhat non-commitally.

And finally we were treated to the concise and incisive forecast by Deaglán and Caolan’s classmate Aoibhe.

“I’m a big fan of Errigal Ciaran and I’ve been to a good few games this year. I think we are looking good for the final. I’m going down to it and I think we are gonna win it!”

Having heard Aiobhe’s unconditional conviction towards the prospect of the Andy Merrigan Cup coming back to Dunloy, I decided it was time to hit the road.

Before leaving, I wished Mr Lynch good luck and said I hoped the school were all coming together in high spirits next Monday.

“We’re actually closed next Monday,” he said.

“Oh, really?” I said, rather naively.

“Of course. It’s not every year you reach an All-Ireland final,” smiled Mr Lynch cheerfully.