Final farewell to Tyrone hurling legend

By Alan Rodgers

MORE than 1000 people attended the funeral of Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey, as his home town of Dungannon came to a standstill.

The cortege stopped for several minutes at the Eoghan Ruadh hurling grounds on the Donaghmore Road in the town, puasing in front of the clubrooms-end of the ground where the 29 year-old had spent so many hours practising the scoring skills which made him such a prolific forward for Dungannon and Tyrone/

A guard of honour comprising players from the club, as well as the other GAA clubs in the town, formed a guard of honour. which flanked the cortege as it made its way to St Patrick’s Church in the town for th Requiem Mass.

Chief celebrant at the Requiem Mass, Dean Kevin Donaghy, said Mr Casey was someone who would leave precious memories for his parents, Sean and Susan, and sisters, Louise and Catherine.

“We are shocked at the loss of a young person in the prime of life. Yet we are here to celebrate the life of a family member, a sports person, a friend and a worker. Someone who provided a good example to do many,” he told the congregation in the church and many more standng outside.

Mr Casey was led to rest at the parish cemetery on the Carland Road.