EVERY child in every school has one Christmas wish: To star in a Nativity!

Yes, that’s right – a version of the hit festive film ‘Nativity’ is coming to the Alley Theatre, Strabane – and it is sure to be a Christmas cracker of a show the whole family will love.

Taking place from December 19 to December 21, the special shows, titled ‘Nativity! The Musical!’, will be presented by the award-winning Encore Performing Arts Academy (PAA).

The talented actors and actresses of Encore PAA, who enjoyed a sellout run last year, can’t wait to retell the story of the plucky pupils of St Bernadette’s School, who are attempting to perform a musical version of the Nativity.

HOWEVER… they have run into an interesting dilemma: Mr Maddens has promised that a Hollywood producer will be coming to see the show with the hopes of turning their efforts into a film… So it has to be good!

Join Mr Maddens are his teaching assistant the loveable Mr Poppy, the hilarious children and a whole lot of sparkle and shine as the thrown-together entrepreneurial group struggle to make everyone’s Christmas wish come true.

Featuring all your favourite singalong hits from the movies including ‘Sparkle and Shine’, ‘Nazareth’, ‘One Night One Moment’, ‘She’s the Brightest Star’ and a whole host of new songs, this musical by Encore PAA really will make your heart swell.

Book now and join Encore PAA for some mayhem in Bethlehem.

This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

‘Nativity! The Musical!’ takes to the Alley stage from Thursday, December 19 to Saturday, December 21 at 8pm, with a matinee performance on Saturday, December 21 at 3pm.

Tickets are £18 and available from www.alley-theatre.com.