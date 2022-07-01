Fintona man caught with 97 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

A £500 fine has been imposed on a Fintona man for possession of a controlled drug after he was found with almost 100 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets.

Gerald Murphy (25) of Duncan Park in the town, was found to have a total of 97 MDMA tablets when the property in Fintona was searched by police.

They discovered the MDMA – the chemical name for ‘Ecstasy’ – in the bedroom.

Defence solicitor, Michael Fahy, said that Murphy had purchased the drugs for his own use, and there were no trappings of wealth or any suggestion that the drugs were for distribution.

He added that, since the incident Murphy, has stopped his usage of the drugs.

He said there had been no incidents up until the offence on January 15 last, and none since.

An order was made for the destruction of the drugs.