RUN Fintona Run 2024, in which some 500 local people took part last year, has raised thousands of pounds in memory of two local men.

Organisers of the hugely-successful event recently presented two cheques worth £3,000 to two charities, Aware NI and NI Chest, Heart & Stroke.

In September 2024, people from Fintona and beyond rallied in support of the families of Eric Deazley and Frank O’Flaherty, both popular local men who passed away last year.

Over 500 runners and walkers crossed the finish line early in September in an event that paid respect to both men and also demonstrated the spirit of the community.

Speaking with the Ulster Herald, organisers thanked all family, friends and work colleagues who came out to support the run.

“We promised that the 5k route would provide PBs and this was the case. Many came over the finish line with great times,” began Clodagh, community officer for Fintona Pearses GAC and chief organiser of the Run Fintona Run 5k.

“Online registration soared to the extent that we even exceeded our increased order of t-shirts.

“We want to thank everyone who came out and had a fantastic race on our road and forest track.

“Congratulations again to all our podium winners.”

breathtaking

Clodagh then waxed lyrical about the character of the people of Fintona.

“Like every year, the wider community of Fintona showed it is like no other. The support of local businesses and families was breathtaking.

“We want to thank our main sponsor, who has been with Run Fintona Run from the start, McAtee Brothers Property Management.

“Thanks also to Fintona Credit Union, who sponsor our youth races. We had an additional 45 businesses and families that helped with sponsorship,” she said.

Clodagh went on to thank the stewards, participants and entire network of people who made the run possible.

“Most of all, thanks to Eric and Frank’s families who chose Aware NI and NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, and thanks to Margaret (from Aware) and Laura (from Chest Heart & Stroke) for coming and representing their charities.”

She added, “We know this year’s run was an emotional one and we hope it represents the support and love for Eric and Frank’s family.

“Run Fintona Run wants to wish everyone a peaceful New Year.

“Look out for each other and remember to keep the steps up as Run Fintona Run 2025 will be here soon.”