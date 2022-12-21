Fire Service called to suspected gas leak

THE Fire and Rescue Service were called to what was feared might be a suspected gas leak in Omagh town centre.

Three fire appliances from the town attended the scene on High Street on Wednesday lunchtime. Personnel visited a number of local premises in an attempt to locate the source of what was described as a ‘smell of gas.’

But it was confirmed later that the incident was a ‘false alarm’ and the appliances left within an hour. See video from the scene below.