DOZENS of firefighters from across the Western Area Command have been honoured for their years of dedicated service.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) Long Service and Good Conduct Awards Ceremony took place at Omagh Fire Station and the Silverbirch Hotel, and was held for employees based in the Western Area Command, which covers Tyrone, Fermanagh and most of Derry.

A total of 102 employees who have completed 20, 30 or 40 years of service were recognised.

The ceremony was attended by NIFRS Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings and chair of the NIFRS Board, Jay Colville.

Awards were presented by Robert Scott, Lord Lieutenant of Tyrone.

NIFRS Western Area Commander, David Doherty, said, “Every colleague receiving their Long Service and Good Conduct Award has made a huge contribution to our organisation and the service we provide to the public, so this ceremony is an important event for all of those recognised.

“We also greatly value the support that families provide for our staff, especially for our operational staff in preparation for and in the aftermath of the difficult, demanding and often dangerous work they do in protecting the public.”

Mr Jennings added, “As Chief Fire and Rescue Officer, it is my privilege to publicly recognise our employees across Western Area Command and to thank them for dedicated years of service in keeping people safe.”