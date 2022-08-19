Fireworks spectacular to light up revamped Ballyronan marina

THE dark and mysterious waters of Lough Neagh will provide the perfect canvass for a fireworks spectacular this weekend.

One of the most popular family events in the calendar, the Lumarina festival was halted due to the pandemic for the last two years, but on Saturday night the skies above Ballyronan will light up once again in celebration of the summer season and the rich culture and heritage of the lough shore area.

Kicking off at 4pm, the fun-filled, free event held at Ballyronan Marina, will feature a host of varied attractions and activities for all members of the family.

The centrepiece and grand finale is of course the fireworks display to finish the evening and there will also be fire performers, a fun fair, and children’s activities to entertain.

Many of the village’s eateries are in easy walking distance from the Marina serving refreshments, snacks and hot food. You can drink in the views from the Marina as dusk turns to night skies.

This festival will also be an opportunity to take in some of the major developments – including the new glamping pods on the water – at Ballyronan, which is gaining a reputation as a popular tourist destination.

Set on the shores of Lough Neagh, the Blue Flag Award Marina and Caravan Park is a picturesque site, approximately 12 miles from of Cookstown.

Part of the marina complex, the caravan park and on-water glamping pods are an ideal starting point for exploring the Lough’s waters, whether under your own sail, on a boat hire or organised cruise.

Bird spotters are spoilt for choice as a ramble through the five acre woodland on site boasts views of swans, grebes and tufted ducks.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Córa Corry, is as excited as anyone and looking forward to the final summer event held by the council.

She said, “It will be wonderful to see the shores of Lough Neagh lit up from Ballyronan Marina once again. While the event has been paused due to the pandemic, council has invested in extensive development at the Marina, creating an engaging and enhanced visitor experience. Lumarina will shine a light on the new facilities on site and will provide a unique and fun-filled event for all the family.”

The fun continues on the shores of Lough Neagh with street performances, indoor arts and crafts activities for the little ones, and magic shows.

There will also be illuminations on the riverside trail behind the Play Park that will catch the eye of the little ones.

Fireworks will be set at 9.30pm. For more information visit www.midulstercouncil.org/lumarina