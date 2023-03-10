First-time candidate makes A5 promise

AS the local election campaign trail comes into view, Ruaídhrí Lyttle is one of several first-time candidates steadying themselves at the starting line, hopeful that 2023 will be the year they are elected into the world of local politics.

Announcing his Sinn Féin candidacy for Killyclogher and Gortin, Ruaídhrí told the UlsterHerald why he has entered the race, why he believes he can win a seat, and what he wishes to do if he gains a place in local government.

“I have been preparing for this since I first became a party member more than a decade ago,” began Ruaídhrí.

“I was born and raised in Killyclogher, and know the place inside-out,” said the former St Mary’s PS pupil.

“I went to school there, played football there, and it is not an exaggeration to say that I was, in large part, raised by the village. I am relishing the chance to give back to the place – and its people – that has done so much for me,” said the prospective councillor.

But Ruaídhrí qualified that his personal affinity with Killyclogher will not be at the expense of Gortin.

“I know many people in Gortin and have great respect for the community. If elected, Gortin will receive an equal share of my attention,” he said.

Running through some key issues that he wants to get his teeth into, Ruaídhrí emphasised; helping the campaign for the construction of the A5, as well as chasing investment in other local roads; promoting environmental and ecological wellbeing; supporting workers through and beyond the cost of living crisis; and maximising the potential of tourist attractions such as the Gortin Glen and lakes.

“I know there is nothing particularly new here, but it is about going after these goals with energy and intent,” said Ruaídhrí.

“As well as that, I want to support those in our community who are marginalised, and the economically vulnerable,” he said.

Ruaídhrí, who has volunteered with the food bank in Mullaghmore, said he understands the reality of hunger and hardship that hangs over many houses in Killyclogher and beyond.

“There are many people living in our communities who need supported at the moment, and I want to be there to offer a helping hand if I can,” said Ruaídhrí.

Remarking that there has not been a moment in our recent history when some local family has not been in early stages of grief because of a death on the A5, Ruaídhrí said, “We cannot rest until this project is finished.

“If elected, I promise to do everything in my power to make sure this project is seen through to the end.”