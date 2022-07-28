First time offender knocked man out and urinated in police car

A 25-YEAR-OLD Dungannon man, who had no previous criminal convictions, knocked a man out on the street, attacked a couple who came to his aid and urinated in a police car after he was arrested.

Joseph Morgan, a welder, of Fairmount Park admitted the offences when he appeared before the town’s Magistrates Court.

He agreed to serve a combination order of 18 months on probation and 100 hours community service work. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £200 to the man he knocked out and £100 each to the male and female he also assaulted.

Advertisement

On March 31, police received a report that a man was unconscious on Irish Street due to being assaulted by a male. The court was told that Morgan was shirtless and had blood on his hands and tracksuit and was pointed out as having struck the couple. In the police car after he was arrested, he was spitting blood and tried to kick out a window. He urinated in the car and at no time had asked to use a bathroom.

Defence barrister Noel Dillon said the victim suffered ‘mild concussion’ and was released from hospital the following morning. He added that Morgan had no previous convictions and only received a caution for possession of a Class B drug.

Mr Dillon explained that the defendant was out drinking from early afternoon and had consumed a mix of beers and spirits.

He stated, “He has no recollection and has indicated he would apologise to his victim and the couple who stopped to help at the scene. He is ashamed of his behaviour and has not repeated it. He was out with a number of friends which is something he would not normally do. He is more of a home-bird who plays playstations and rarely goes out or takes drink.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said, “It is unusual for someone to start at the age of 25 with a raft of offences. I give credence to it being out of character. I hate to hear he urinated in the police car as well. It is ridiculous criminal behaviour to render someone unconscious. His victim will have to be compensated.”

The Public Prosecution asked that he pay an additional £150 for the clean-up of the car.

However Judge Ranaghan replied, “I hate that behaviour but I think it is more important he pays the victims. He doesn’t have the means to pay that.”