LIFFORD Strabane Athletics Club this week celebrated the successful launch of its new Fit4Life Programme with the presentation of newly designed T-shirts at the athletic track in Lifford.

The programme, which started in early September in collaboration with Athletics Ireland, has grown rapidly, capturing the interest of people across a broad range of fitness levels and age groups.

Initially attracting 30 participants in its first week, the programme now boasts over 70 active members. Participants come from divAerse areas, including Lifford, Strabane, St Johnston, Raphoe, Castlefinn, Sion Mills, Victoria Bridge, and Castlederg. With an age range of 16 to 70, the Fit4Life Programme has proven itself inclusive and accessible to all abilities, providing a welcoming environment for everyone from walkers to joggers and runners.

Speaking at Tuesday’s presentation, lead coach Laurence Doherty expressed his delight at the programme’s success, attributing it to several key factors.

Laurence said, “Much of the success is the fact that training takes place on the floodlit track in Lifford away from the public roads. In addition, the programme is supported by a number of coaches and leaders who are providing a supportive and relaxed environment where participants can progress at their own pace and where nobody is left behind.”

Training with the Fit4Life group takes place for one hour on Tuesday and Thursday evenings starting 6.45pm.

Newcomers to the group are welcome and if anyone has any queries, they can email the club liffordstrabaneac@gmail.com or contact Brendan on 083 1957853.