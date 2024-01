THE New Year Honours List for 2024 was announced over the weekend and will see five people who are either from County Tyrone or have contributed to services within the county honoured with OBE’s and BEM’s.

Those who will be honoured with an OBE include the Chief Executive of the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Neil Guckian, for services to Health and Social Care and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Also receiving an OBE will be Dungannon business man Terence Donnelly.

Mr Donnelly is the Executive Chair of Donnelly Motor Group and Director of Taxi and Bus Conversions Ltd.

He will be honoured for his services to the Motor Industry in Northern Ireland.

Donnelly Motor Group are the largest family owned motor retailer in Northern Ireland, with nine locations located across the North.

Those being honoured with a BEM will included retired Castlderg GP Doctor John Morrison Brown for services to the community in County Tyrone.

Having served the community of Castlederg as a General Practitioner for many years, Doctor Brown, in recent years, also ran four miles per day for 20 days and raised over £8000 for charity.

Also honoured with a BEM will be David Cupples for services to the community in County Tyrone, and Winifred Patricia Bownes who is a Volunteer Coordinator for the Cookstown Monday Club which is ran through the First Presbyterian Church in Cookstown.