POLICE are investigating an incident where five cars were damaged in the same area of Cookstown between August 25 and 26.

Two cars, belonging to the same family, parked in Stewart Avenue were found to have had tires slashed on Monday morning, having been parked in the area since 9pm the previous evening.

A short distance away, another two vehicles parked in Stewart Avenue also had similar damage caused to tires during the same timeframe. Another vehicle in nearby Cooke Crescent also had its tires slashed.

The PSNI said they would like to hear from anyone with information or footage that could assist their investigation.

The number to call is 101, quoting reference 466 26/08/24. Information can also be provided online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.