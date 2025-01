Five people were arrested in Mid Ulster over the weekend for suspected drink-driving.

The PSNI said three of those arrested had been involved in road traffic collisions, while another person was arrested after being stopped by police.

The final arrest followed a report from a member of the public.

Police have not released details of where the collisions took place.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of those arrested will now face a court appearance and risk losing their licence.

“All motorists need to consider the consequences of their actions and ensure that their friends, family and they, themselves, get home safely. Even having one drink when you are driving can have catastrophic consequences.

“If you make the decision to drink and drive, know that we will catch you.

“When you follow our simple safety message, the Fatal Five, you can keep you and your loved ones safe. The message is simple: don’t drink or take drugs and drive, slow down, don’t be careless, always wear your seatbelt and never use your mobile phone whilst driving.”