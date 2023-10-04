Flood alleviation scheme for Koram Square welcomed

A NEW commitment to implement a flood alleviation scheme for Koram Square in Strabane has been welcomed.

The commitment was made at a multi-agency meeting on Monday between residents, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), NI Water and the Housing Executive.

Flooding has occurred regularly in Koram Square and it is understood that the proposed new drainage system would be put in the green area of the square.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley who helped facitilitate the inter agency meeting has welcomed the joint commitment.

She said, “Cllr Barney Harte and I have been engaging and facilitating multi-agency meetings with DfI, NI Water and the Housing Executive to address residents’ concerns regarding repeated flooding in Koram Square.

“As recently as July 10 this year there was flooding in the area due to the heavy rainwater.

“I welcome the commitment from these three agencies, that they will now design and implement a flood alleviation system on the green area of Koram Square to prevent future flooding.

“This drainage system will act as a soakaway to alleviate the water which previously gathered in the corner of Square which has caused flooding in the past.

“I will continue to liaise with the agencies to ensure that this system is implemented to prevent future flooding.”

When contacted about plans this week a DfI spokesperson said, “The department recognises the need to introduce viable longer-term solutions to reduce the impacts of further flooding across the north west area and continues to work with other agencies to explore possible solutions to address this type of flooding across the Strabane area. A follow up meeting was held to review the situation and discuss possible solutions. The Department is currently developing plans for a sustainable drainage scheme that we aim to deliver in conjunction with NI Water.”