A NEW report on ways to improve Omagh’s flood defences is due to be completed in the early months of next year, the head of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has stated.

The last such document was completed in 2016 when the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) found that there was no ‘viable’ options available to improve the town’s flood prevention measures.

Most of these, including a flood wall, were constructed in the immediate aftermath of the devastating deluge of October 1987 when millions of pounds’ worth of damage was caused to businesses and homes, especially in Campsie.

Last year, then-Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, ordered that a feasibility study be completed on potential protection measures in Omagh, taking into account the impact of climate change.

Now, the Department has confirmed that the study is nearing completion and will be ready within months.

Permanent Secretary at the DfI, Dr Denis McMahon, in a letter discussed at this week’s Fermanagh and Omagh District Council meeting, said that none of the proposals in previous reports were found to be ‘feasible or economically viable’.

“This review of the feasibility study will take account of revised climate change guidance and consider opportunities for natural flood risk management and to determine if any viable options can be identified to reduce flood risk,” he stated.