Flooding fears over plans to turn old public loo into apartment

Water chiefs fear plans to turn a former public toilet in Drumquin into an apartment could lead to flooding in the village.

The owner of the former public loo at Omagh Road has applied for planning permission to transform the building into a one-bedroom flat.

However, there is opposition to the proposal from local residents and NI Water has now also raised concerns about the plans.

The loo was put up for sale earlier this year by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for a guide price of between £15,000 and £20,000.

There was great interest in the former toilet when it was put up sale and it was originally believed the building would be converted for business use.

However, in a document submitted as part of the planning application for the apartment, the new owner claims the toilet building is too small for any form of “commercial or industrial enterprise” and is more suited for residential use.

If given the go-ahead, it’s believed the Drumquin loo could be the first former public toilet in Northern Ireland converted into living accommodation.

As part of the planning process, a number of public bodies have been asked for their views on the application.

After looking at the plans for the Drumquin loo, NI Water has recommended that the application be refused.

In a written submission to the council’s planning department, an NI Water spokesperson said a public sewer close to the toilet building ‘cannot adequately service this proposal’.

“The receiving foul sewerage network has reached capacity,” the spokesperson said.

“The public system cannot presently serve this development proposal without significant risk of environmental harm and public dis-amenity including pollution, flooding and detrimental impact on existing properties.

“NI Water has no plans to upgrade the sewage infrastructure in this Drainage Area, and as a result are unable to approve any new connections to this network.

“To resolve the issue/s listed below, NI Water require sufficient capital funding to invest in our Wastewater infrastructure.”

After consulting with a range of agencies, the final decision on the planning application to turn the disused toilet into an apartment will be taken by the council’s planning department.

Two local residents have also lodged objections to the apartment plans.

One of the residents, who lives beside the old loo, claims the extension to the building could block the view from their property.

However, the owner of the toilet block insists his plans will be good for the village.

“The proposal to upgrade and modernise the existing building will remove an unsightly structure that offers the potential for loitering,” a supporting statement submitted with the planning application states.

“The proposal is a sustainable well integrated addition to the village contributing to local housing need.

“Due to its central location it is very accessible, being within walking distance of the village amenities on offer.

“The proposal is designed to a high standard and will be a positive addition to the locality.”

Meanwhile, public toilets in another Co Tyrone village will be closed for the next month.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said the toilets in Dromore will be closed until Sunday, February 2.

The council said the closure was to ‘allow for essential maintenance works’.

“We apologise for any inconvenience,” added the council spokesperson.