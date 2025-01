THE seasonal flu vaccination is now available for everyone aged 50 to 64 years of age.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is urging everyone who is eligible for vaccination to take up the offer when invited, particularly those at greatest risk as flu continues to circulate at high levels.

Those who are at greatest risk and are currently eligible to get the flu vaccine are advised to make arrangements now to get it ahead of an anticipated increase in demand when availability is expanded.

Dr Joanne McClean, Director of Public Health at the PHA, said, “We launched this year’s winter vaccination programme back in October 2024, giving people most ‘at risk’ the opportunity to get vaccinated before flu started to circulate. In recent weeks the number of people who have flu has grown quickly, which is why it is so important for those most at risk to take up the offer of vaccination now if they haven’t already done so.

“Vaccination lowers your chances of having serious complications or dying from winter viruses. This is especially true for people who are at high risk of complications. If you are in an ‘at-risk’ group, you can get vaccinated by your GP practice, a participating community pharmacy, or HSC Trust vaccination clinic. The sooner you do this, the sooner you will help protect yourself.”

Not everyone who is currently eligible for flu vaccination has come forward. If you are aged 50 to 64, you will be able to get vaccinated by your GP practice, a participating community pharmacy or HSC Trust vaccination clinic. Further details on the flu vaccination programme can be found at the NI Direct website.

Dr McClean continued, “If you are in one of the groups currently eligible for the winter vaccines, don’t delay in getting vaccinated, as it could mean the difference between life or death this winter.

“Every year in Northern Ireland, many people are hospitalised and some people die from respiratory infections such as seasonal flu, COVID-19 and RSV. The most vulnerable will experience the greatest impact.

“Vaccines are one of the most effective ways to prevent many infectious diseases and save lives. I would urge everyone who is eligible to take up the offer of free vaccination when invited.”