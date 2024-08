THE parish priest of Drumragh, Fr Eugene Hasson, has paid tribute to Fr Michael McCaul, who has served the community for over two years as curate.

Following recent clerical changes in the Derry Diocese, Fr McCaul has been reassigned to the parishes of Ballinascreen and Desertmartin in South Derry.

Reflecting on Fr McCaul’s time in Drumragh, Fr Hasson expressed deep gratitude for his dedication and ministry, stating, “Fr Michael touched the hearts of many with his sincerity, wisdom, and unwavering faith.

“Though not a stranger to the greater Omagh area having served in Cappagh parish during his formation, Fr Michael brought with him a wealth of life experience that enriched our community in countless ways.

“His time with us over the last 18 months has been marked by compassion, humility, and a deep commitment to our spiritual growth. We have been blessed by his guidance and the warmth he brought to our parish family.

As Fr McCaul moves to his new role, Fr.Hasson extended best wishes, saying, “We extend our heartfelt thanks for everything that he has done for us and we pray that the Lord continues to bless him abundantly and that the Holy Spirit guides him on his future journey in ministry.”

The clerical changes were announced by the Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown and come into effect from this Saturday, August 31.

Fr McCaul will be replaced in Drumragh parish by Rev Joseph Varghese, who has previously been a curate in Dungiven in Co Derry.

In addition to the change in Drumragh, Fr Michael McCaughey will be parish priest for the Clonleigh and Leckpatrick areas of north Tyrone. The curate there will be Fr Edward Gallagher, while the former parish priest in Leckpatrick and Clonleigh, Fr Gerard Sweeney, will now be parish priest in Dungiven.