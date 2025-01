A CHERISHED former English teacher at St Eugene’s High School in Castlederg has died at the age of 83.

Rita Bann (née McGuigan), late of Johnston Park, Omagh, taught in St Eugene’s, which closed its doors in 2013, for 25 years.

Mrs Bann died on December 29, with her Requiem Mass taking place in Sacred Heart Church on New Year’s Day.

After her death, former pupils of St Eugene’s paid tribute to the beloved English teacher on social media.

Alan McHugh said, “Mrs Bann (I’d never call her Rita) was my English teacher and form teacher at St Eugene’s. She saw something in me and got me into reading books and thinking about the world and what I could achieve.

“She was one of those folk who made a difference in your life. A great teacher and a great person.”

Geraldine Doherty added, “Wonderful memories of this dear lady whom we called Mrs Bann when she was a teacher at St Eugene’s, Castlederg. A fabulous teacher… A pleasure to have known her. Condolences to her family. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

Another former pupil, Liam McHugh, said, “I have so many fond memories of this lovely lady from my days at St Eugene’s High School… I can honestly say she was a brilliant teacher. She brought a smile to the class as well as a lot of knowledge.

“I’m now 63 years of age but it’s just so great to have wonderful memories of such a great teacher.”

At her funeral on Wednesday, Fr Joseph Varghese, told mourners, “Rita was one of six children and was named after her auntie. She was well-looked after by her brothers and was a good student, starting in Loreto Primary School before continuing her studies in Loreto Grammar School.

“She furthered her studies in Queen’s University, Belfast and it was no surprise when she took to a career in teaching. She had a love for books and reading which led to her speciality in teaching English.

“Rita taught in St Eugene’s High School, Castlederg for 25 years and since her passing former pupils shave been sending messages to her family about her kindness and how well she dressed.”

Fr Varghese added how, as Rita raised her three daughters, they frequently enjoyed travels across Ireland in their camper van.

“Rita had a love for poetry and was a great cook, having made great Christmas cakes at this time of year. She was happiest when she was driving, taking her camper van across Ireland…

“Rita was a spiritual person who had great faith in Our Lady. She had a happy family and will surely be missed by all,” Fr Varghese added.

She was the loving mother of Órlagh (Ronan), Bébhinn (John), Keelin (Darren) and sister to John, Marian, Nuala and the late Ray and George.

Rita was also a dear grandmother to Eoin, Cormac, Tiernan, Manus, Caitlin and Niamh.

Following the Requiem Mass, her family attended a private cremation service.