Former Tyrone star on new role as head of rural school

A FORMER Tyrone GAA star has been appointed as principal of a rural primary school outside Dromore that is earmarked for closure in two years’ time.

Perhaps better known for his exploits on the sporting field, Dromore man, Niall Sludden (32) has been teaching at schools across the North for the last ten years.

The 2021 All-Ireland winner began his teaching career in St Malachy’s Primary Sschool in Coleraine, before moving on to a primary school in Newtownbutler for seven years.

Advertisement

Now, he is looking forward to the next chapter in his career after taking the helm at Tummery Primary School, which was due to close next year before being given a one-year reprieve by Education Minister Paul Givan.

As part of the plans to close the school, which have been met with anger from the local community, Tummery pupils will move to St Dympna’s Primary School in Dromore, which will require a £1.5 million upgrade.

battle

The new principal is under no illusions about the fact that the school community at Tummery PS have a battle on its hands – a battle to protect a school which is immersed in history, heritage and which has, for so long, been a cornerstone of the Dromore countryside.

“We are going to do whatever we can to ensure that Tummery can continue to provide high quality education and learning experiences to families in the community,” he said.

“It is important we make clear that Tummery is still here and still a part of this community, it is very much a united front here in Dromore and it’s crucial people know that the whole parish is working together.

“I just want to make sure that everyone is united together as a community and that we approach these next two years in the best possible way for Tummery PS, and in the best way for the Dromore parish,” Mr Sludden said, in an appeal for solidarity in the next two years.

Advertisement

“There are some things that are ultimately going to be out of our control, but we are going to do whatever we can to try and protect the school and hopefully that can be enough,” he added.

Reflecting on his first week in the post, Mr Sludden said it was a ‘great honour’ to be appointed as principal of Tummery.

He said, “It has been busy, getting settled in and getting my bearings about me after having moved over from another school – it has been a real learning curve – but I have got plenty of help and support from everyone in the community, and the board of governors have been very helpful.”

Relishing the chance at securing a teaching post close to home, working closely with his own parish and community, Niall continued, “I have enjoyed meeting all the children, teachers and the families and just even getting to work within my own parish.”

Praising the impact of his predecessors, Mr Sludden said, “Conor McCrystall, all the previous principals and people who have worked here down through the years have done amazing work and it’s just about continuing that legacy because there are so many people with positive memories of Tummery and I want to continue to consolidate that.

“I am just taking things day-by-day and week-by-week and that’s really all you can do. I just want to make sure that the children who are coming here are getting the best possible experience in their learning education and their wellbeing too.”

spirit

Describing the spirit which Tummery PS embodies, while also drawing attention to the beautiful rural setting surrounding the school, the principal said, “The school community is so warm and special and there’s a strong family element here at Tummery.

Mr Sludden said, “I’m looking forward to being back in the parish and enjoying the family ethos and togetherness which is so important to any school, but particularly strong here in Tummery.

“Being out here in the countryside is fantastic. It’s one thing I noticed in my first week here is the rural location and how much the kids thrive playing outside in the grounds of the school – perhaps something you wouldn’t get in a different school.

“I went to St Dympna’s and have a really strong identity there, but coming out here to a rural school has shown me that there is a distinct difference.

“It’s a different style of education out here which I think is really good and really important to have different schooling options within your community.”