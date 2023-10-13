Four arrests after attempted hijacking

POLICE have made four arrests following an attempted hijacking and assault in Omagh.

At approximately 9.45pm yesterday (Thursday) a man who was in the bus depot car park on Drumragh Avenue was approached by four men.

One of the men took the keys from the ignition of the man’s vehicle and the others got into the back seat and demanded that the man drive or get into the boot.

When the man refused they pulled him from the vehicle and began assaulting him by hitting and kicking him. He was also reportedly assaulted by a woman when lying on the ground.

They then attempted to drag the victim into the boot of their vehicle before fleeing the scene in their own car.

The victim received medical treatment for his injuries.

A short time later police arrested three men aged 25, 23 and 22 and a woman aged 21 on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted hijacking.

They remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone with information about what happened to get in touch with us,” a police spokesperson said.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area shortly before or after 9.30pm on Thursday and saw any suspicious activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1948 12/10/23.”

You can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/