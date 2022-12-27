Four Tyrone road crash victims now all named

THE four victims of the double Boxing Day fatal road collisions across Tyrone have now all been named.

Imelda Quinn from Galbally died when her car crashed on the M1 motorway near the Stangmore Road junction outside Dungannon shortly before 1.30pm.

At 3.30pm, Patrick Rogers from Cookstown, his mother-in-law, Mary Duffy (52) from Dungannon and Jennifer Achison from Sandholes all died in a two vehicle collision on the main A29 road between Dungannon and Cookstown.

Mr Rogers wife, Shannon, and the young couple’s four children who were passengers in the Nissan X-Trail were injured in the collision and remain in hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Superintendent Stephen Murray, District Commander for Mid-Ulster, said their thoughts are very much with the families of the people who had lost their lives on the roads.

“Any loss of life is a cause for great sadness and it feels particularly tragic at Christmas,” he said.

“I’d also like to commend members of the public who provided assistance at the scene of this collision and our officers and other emergency services for their caring and professional approach in these very tragic circumstances.”

In relation to the A29 collision, an investigation led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit has begun and an appeal launched for anyone who was in the area at the time or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact the police on 1010 quoting the reference number 957 or 26/12/22.