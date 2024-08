A 79-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in Strabane Magistrates Court facing fraud charges relating to North Tyrone Credit Union.

Andrew Deans, who has an address in Richhill Park, Derry, faces charges including fraud by abuse of position, fraud by false representation and making or supplying articles used in fraud.

These charges date between 2007 and July 19 of last year.

Advertisement

Deans is accused of attempting to and succeeding to secure loans and making cash withdrawals in person’s names via the Dunamannagh-based North Tyrone Credit Union. According to the charges, this was done with the intention of self-gain while exposing others to a loss of money.

At a short preliminary hearing at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, a representative of the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) told the court he believed the defendant had a case to answer; this was agreed upon by District Judge Alana McSorley. Deans will appear before Dungannon Crown Court for arraignment on September 24.