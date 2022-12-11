Freezing fog and patches of ice likely to cause disruption

Freezing fog and patches of ice is likely to lead to some slow or difficult journeys tonight (December 11) and tomorrow morning.

This announcement from the Met Office follows a warning from the PSNI, “Motorists are asked to exercise extreme caution due to icy road conditions. Make sure you have cleared the windows on your car before setting off on your journey this morning, Sunday December 11.”

Freezing fog is expected to become more extensive overnight and could produce significantly reduced visibility to 50-100 metres at times, as well as patchy ice on untreated surfaces.

Additionally, although fog is now easing, becoming less thick by lunchtime, some places may be affected by fog for the remainder of the day, particularly Northern Ireland.

The Met Office have outlined what you should expect as a result of the icy weather conditions: