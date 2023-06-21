Fresh concerns over Tattyreagh incinerator proposal

CAMPAIGNERS against plans to build an incinerator for livestock between Fintona and Tattyreagh have re-iterated their opposition to the proposal.

It follows the publication of a number an updated application and new documents in relation to the proposal, which was first submitted more than three years ago. Officials from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council met with the applicant – Erne Gas Services Limited – late last year, and the firm has now submitted supporting documentation.

Erne Gas Services have said that the proposal will provide what is described as a ‘much-needed facility’ within the council area to meet an ‘identified demand.’

However, the Tattyreagh Incinerator Group, which has a social media presence with almost 1,000 followers, says that there are important questions in relation to the application which need to be clarified.

They have asked for logistics in relation to how many lorries are going to be travelling to-and-from the site on a daily basis, how many times per day the incinerator is going to receive deliveries from the Tempo site, and whether there is an agreed limit on that. They are also asking what happens to the animal fat, and what are the contingency plans if something goes wrong, and who will be responsible for site clean-up if the company goes out of business.

The group also wants to know if Fermanagh and Omagh Council will monitor output from the site, including collecting data on pollution levels.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council confirmed that they are in receipt of an updated application form, and additional plans and supporting information.

A spokesperson added, “The impact on residents and their amenity is an important material consideration which will be considered as part of the decision-making process.”