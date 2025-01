FROM mixed media to oils, acrylics, pastel and textured pieces, two local artists are looking forward to bringing their varied and thoughtful artworks to Omagh audiences later this month.

Titled ‘The Joy of Perception’, best friends Beth Jones and Andrea Warnock will be hosting a joint-exhibition of their work at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, on January 30 and will run until Saturday, February 22.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 9.30am – 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

Artists Beth and Andrea have known each other from childhood, so their paintings reflect upon their shared memories; with nostalgia and contentment entwined and relayed in their works.

Speaking about the exhibition, Beth explained that its title ‘The Joy of Perception’ is a celebration of the fact that everyone views things differently.

“Whether that view is verbalised or stored away quietly, it is in itself a joyful thing,” she said.

“I paint anything from landscapes to faces, whatever I am drawn to at the time.

“A lot of the time I work on a background before deciding on the main subject, so it’s colour and shapes that draw me and it grows from there.”

“I usually start my paintings with pencil, then onto acrylic finishing off with oil.”

Andrea Warnock who has loved art from an early age told the Ulster Herald that the Covid-19 break inpired her to explore art again.

“Painting helped me better understand myself, including my thoughts, memories, dreams, and even subconscious ideas,” said Andrea.

“I saw it as a journey of self-discovery, with the canvas reflecting my inner self. I enjoy experimenting with different colours; acrylic and oil are the main mediums I like to use.”

Andrea added, “Initially I thought Beth was joking when she suggested putting on an exhibition of our works. I said ‘yes’ without giving it much thought.

“But I’m so glad I did, as I’ve really enjoyed creating the artworks. I get a great thrill from finishing a painting, especially when I see it come to life.

“The thought of creating something for people to love and enjoy gives me a great sense of happiness and motivation.

“Putting your work out there for everyone to see is a significant step, and while I’m nervous, I’m also excited.”