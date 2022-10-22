Fuelling a greener future – E10 petrol rolling out next month

Drivers across Northern Ireland will soon be able to fill up with greener fuel when E10 petrol is rolled out as the new standard grade of petrol from 1 November.

The rollout of E10, which is petrol blended with up to 10 per-cent renewable ethanol, will help Northern Ireland to decarbonise transport, as it is greener than existing petrol. Its use across the UK could contribute to cutting transport CO2 emissions in the UK by potentially 750,000 tonnes a year – equivalent to the annual amount of carbon captured by a forest the size of the Isle of Wight.

To help raise awareness of the upcoming switch, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is promoting the UK Government’s information campaign for motorists in Northern Ireland that will see new fuel pump labels as well as targeted digital, radio and social media advertising. While 95 per-cent of petrol cars will be compatible, the campaign will encourage those who are unsure to check their vehicle can use the fuel using the online compatibility checker tool. This will ask you for information about your car before checking a database showing your cars compatibility.

As well as playing a part in the UK’s ambitions to decarbonise transport and reach its Net Zero goals, according to industry, the rollout of E10 petrol could support thousands of jobs throughout the supply chain and boost job opportunities across the country.

Speaking about the roll out of E10 petrol, the Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Barry McElduff, said,

“The introduction of E10 people for motorists within the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area is to be welcomed.

“The Council is committed to achieving a net zero district by 2042. The introduction of E10 petrol is one initiative which will enable this outcome to be realised as a reduction in carbon emissions is one related benefit.

“Any reduction in carbon emissions can help to reverse global warming and to improve overall air quality helping to protect our environment and the health and wellbeing of our residents.”

The introduction of E10 will see renewable ethanol in petrol double, from the current petrol blend E5 containing no more than 5% ethanol, further reducing emissions from millions of cars in line with our climate targets.

A small number of older vehicles, including classic cars and some from the early 2000s, will continue to need E5 fuel, which is why supplies of E5 petrol will be maintained in the ‘Super’ petrol grade. Motorists are advised to use the E10 compatibility checker to see if their vehicle is compatible.