Funding boost for Craic Theatre and Comhaltas group

THE Craic Theatre in Coalisland has received a timely boost of £20,000 as it gets back to full swing while the local Comhaltas has received £8,000 towards hosting next month’s Tyrone Fleadh .

The money which has come in a round of funding approved by the Development Committee of Mid Ulster Council, has been welcomed after a difficult two years for the Craic Theatre during the Covid pandemic restrictions. The popular venue was all but dormant for much of that time and is back in full swing after restrictions were finally lifted in November.

In recent months it has hosted a number of plays including John B Keane’s ‘The Field’ and Seamus O’Rourke’s one-man show as well as renewing the annual pantomime. A comprehensive programme of events is also planned for the coming months.

Oliver Corr, who is Arts Development Officer at the Craic Theatre, said, “We are very grateful for the funding which will go a long way towards paying costs and overheads. We are providing a service that is supported by Mid Ulster Council. It is very timely as the price of electricity, oil and other overheads have risen so much. Every penny of it will be needed. We would encourage local authorities to support us to the same level as counterparts in the South and the UK.”

Reflecting on recent difficult times, Oliver added, “We had no income for the best part of two years. We are slowly but surely getting back on our feet. We have a good relationship with Mid Ulster Council and hope to continue to work with them going forward.

“We have an extremely vibrant Youth Theatre with over 200 kids participating in drama, dancing and singing classes. Outside companies are coming back and we put on our own productions. We were delighted to welcome our neighbours the Bardic Theatre from Donaghmore with their production of ‘The Field’. Tomorrow night (Friday) we will host ‘Conversations with Angels’, a terrific play by the prestigious Brassneck Company. We will also soon be announcing a major project coming in the autumn so we are very busy and this funding is most welcome and appreciated.”

The Craic Theatre will host the first event of the Tyrone Fleadh which is taking pace in Coalisland on the first weekend in June.

Coalisland – Clonoe Comhaltas who are organising the Fleadh received funding of £8,000 from the Council.

Bronagh Savage, PRO for the Comhaltas group said, “It will go towards running costs for the Fleadh. We are delighted to receive it. A lot of work goes into applying for the funding and some of our committee members put in a lot of time and effort. It will really help with costs and fund-raising efforts for what promises to be a fantastic weekend. It is recognition of the branch’s hard work and the value and prestige of the Tyrone Fleadh.”