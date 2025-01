CHILDREN attending Clogher Valley Playgroup are set to benefit from an increase in pre-school education hours, after a funding announcement by Education Minister Paul Givan.

The playgroup is among 77 pre-school settings across the North transitioning from part-time to full-time hours. This initiative is part of a £25 million package aimed at expanding early learning and childcare provision.

Andrea Murphy, leader of the Clogher Valley playgroup, said, “We currently have 40 children and from September our enrolment will be able to benefit from the 22.5 hours of free education. This will have a hugely beneficial impact on both team and their families.

Advertisement

“Being in a school environment until the early afternoon each day will help them to experience what moving into Primary One is like. They will gain in confidence and self-esteem, which will in turn make the transition to primary school more seamless.

“In addition, the extra hours will mean that they can avail of a hot meal during the day. It will also ensure that their education will be more complete, providing them with more opportunities in the crucial period before entering primary school, including in a social context.

“All of this will have a positve impact on both the children and their parents, and we are looking forward to implementing the new arrangements come September. It is definitely a welcome boost.”

The school was informed of the decision by the Department of Education just before they broke off for Christmas.

According to the Minister, the move to full-time hours for the pre-schools was made possible by extra funding which became available.