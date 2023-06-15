Funding extension sought for the Riverine Project

AN extension is being sought on the funding deadline for The Riverine Project as two licences remain outstanding.

It has emerged that the two licences, the foreshore and marine licences, are currently omitted in regards the project and which are causing delays on progress.

The marine licence is expected soon whilst the foreshore licence is not expected until 2024.

Advertisement

The Riverine Community Park is a joint project developed by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council to develop a 30-acre dedicated cross-border and cross-community shared space.

In February, it was confirmed the project was ‘no longer viable’ for completion by the funding deadline at the end of the year.

Donegal County Council has now said key statutory approvals remain outstanding and while it is possible that some of the statutory approvals will be resolved in time to facilitate construction of various project elements within the PEACE IV funding envelope, it is highly unlikely that all will be resolved in time.

The council said they now aim to apply to the PEACEPLUS programme in the hope of progressing some of the project.

This means both councils would again have to apply for funding through PEACE PLUS, and there is no guarantee they will again be successful in this application.

To discuss the issue, Chair of the European Parliament Regional Development Committee, Younous Omarjee MEP, recently visited Donegal at the invitation of Chris MacManus, Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands Northwest.

MacManus and Omarjee met with officials from Donegal County Council and Derry and Strabane District Council at the Donegal County Council offices in Lifford, to discuss the Riverine and following this meeting, officials agreed to engage with the European Commission to seek flexibility on the deadline to allow this project to go ahead with the funding it has secured.

Advertisement

Cllr Gary Doherty attended the meeting and voiced his support for the extension to the funding deadline.

Cllr Doherty further questioned who are the bodies that are holding up the granting of the licences.

He said, “Both councils involved in this project should be naming and shaming these bodies and putting pressure on them to grant these licences quicker. Everyone is supportive of The Riverine Project and wants to see it proceed.

“Statutory bodies are holding up the whole thing,” said Cllr Doherty.