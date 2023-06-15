This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Funding extension sought for the Riverine Project

  • 15 June 2023
Funding extension sought for the Riverine Project
Hundreds of Strabane residents gather ti march to the Tinnies site to meet the residents of Lifford in joint public show of support for the Riverine project. DR04
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 15 June 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY