The family of a local six-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the significant costs of travel and accommodation, as she undergoes weekly treatment between Belfast and Manchester.

Charlie Jane Duggan-Wray’s diagnosis of Rhabdomyosarcoma came just weeks ago. Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare cancer that begins in the muscles attached to bones, and in Charlie Jane’s case, it is located near her eye. While the survival rate for children with this type of cancer is moderately high, the treatment involves intense rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Megan Harrigan, Charlie Jane’s first cousin – who was one of the people who set up the page – explained, “The cost of flights and accommodation is so expensive, and neither of Charlie Jane’s parents, Leanne or Hugh drive so they have to rely on public transport when travelling to and from Belfast.

“Someone may have to stay in Manchester for up to nine weeks, and that cost of flights and accommodation will be very expensive.”

Megan added, “We would like to thank everybody who has already donated. We are so grateful people have been so kind and generous.

“Children should grow up amongst friends in classrooms and playgrounds. Please help Charlie Jane leave the hospital rooms behind and get back to the playgrounds.”

In addition to the GoFundMe page, the family will also be hosting a charity bingo night on Sunday, September 15 at Innisfree Gardens car park at 4pm.

Another of Charlie Jane’s cousins is West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, who shared the link to the GoFundMe earlier this week urging people to donate.

Mr McCrossan stated, “A few weeks ago, my beautiful little cousin Charlie Jane was sadly diagnosed with a rare form of cancer around her eye area.”

He added, “Her mummy and daddy, along with the help of close family and friends, have organised a number of fundraising events. Funds raised will help Charlie-Jane with expenses as she travels between Belfast and Manchester weekly for treatment.

“We ask for whatever help you can give… Any contribution will go a long way in helping and supporting this wonderful, gentle, and beautiful child.”

The GoFundMe page has already raised £3,130 at the time of publication.

l For more information on the GoFundMe page and other fundraising events, you can visit the ‘Charlie Jane Charity Fundraiser’ page on Facebook.