Fundraiser to benefit Carrickmore man who lost house in fire

A SPECIAL running challenge is set to take place at Youth Sport in Omagh on September 22, to help raise funds for a local athlete who lost his home in a house fire last month.

Philip Anderson was on holiday in Portugal when he found out that the blaze had obliterated his home near Carrickmore during the early hours of Monday, August 14.

As a result of the fire, Philip lost most of his possessions, including medals and trophies from his running achievements.

Jill McCann, a fellow runner and friend of Philip, has organised the fundraiser having experienced a similar loss when her house was destroyed in a fire five years ago.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald, Jill said, “I’ve ran with Philip a lot over the years.

“He has done a lot of charity work and raised so much for so many great causes.

“Having lost my own home in recent years, I can relate to what he is going through so this is the least we can do to support him as he gets back on his feet.”

The event will run from September 22 at 8pm until September 23 at 8am.

Participants are welcome to enter running continuously for 12, six, three or one hour, with entry fees ranging from £10 to £40 depending on how long they wish to participate for.

Runners are urged to complete as many laps as they can at their own pace with the person who runs the most laps being crowned winner.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald following the fire, Philip said, “I was in such shock when I got the news… I felt sick to my stomach.

“I have not been able to access the house yet due to safety concerns but I believe that most of my personal belongings are gone.”