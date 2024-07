ON the eve of the first anniversary of 11-year-old Holly Gormley’s death, her family has been honoured with the Fundraiser of the Year Award from the Anthony Nolan Trust.

Holly tragically passed away on July 14 last year due to complications from a rare blood condition called Aplastic Anaemia. Since her passing, her family has raised an impressive £12,448 in her name for the Anthony Nolan Foundation.

The Anthony Nolan Trust, a UK-based stem cell transplant charity, has spent 50 years advancing scientific research and supporting patients with blood cancer and blood disorders.

The charity runs a world-leading stem cell register, matching potential donors to patients in need of transplants, and conducts cell and gene therapy research to improve transplant outcomes. Additionally, they offer comprehensive support to patients throughout their transplant journeys.

Before her passing Holly shared her story, to raise awareness of her experience of being diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, and to share the importance of getting more people on the stem cell register to help patients like her.

The Anthony Nolan Trust said that due to Holly sharing her story, at least 168 new potential donors were inspired to join the stem cell register.

Gemma Parker, senior Community Fundraising manager at Anthony Nolan said, “For these reasons and many more, I nominated the family and friends of Holly Gormley in the ‘Fundraiser of the Year’ award at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards, and I’m delighted to say that they were chosen as the winner of this award.

“Holly’s story has resonated with so many people, we saw that over 14K people engaged with her story when we shared a post on our social media.”

Mr Parker added, “Our sincerest thanks go out to Holly and her family. We are so incredibly grateful for all of their support, and we’ll be thinking of them as we approach the anniversary of Holly’s death.”

Holly’s family will receive the award in London at a award ceremony in October.