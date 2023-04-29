Funeral arrangements announced for Strabane fatality

The funeral of Julia McSorley (Née McKane) has been announced for tomorrow, April 30 at 11:30am.
Juila died as a result of a tragic road traffic accident on April 27.
Beloved wife of Patsy and the much-loved mother of Patsy, Maria, Shane, Colin and Julie, dear sister of Ina and the late Mary, Anne, Danny, Don, Margaret and Bridie R.I.P.
The funeral will take place on Sunday, April 30, leaving her late residence, 1 Avery Park, Newtownstewart, at 10.45am for 11.30am Requiem Mass at St. Eugene’s Church, Glenock, with Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.
Mass can be viewed on the link below www.youtube.com/dergmedia
Her passing is deeply regretted by her sorrowing Husband, Son’s, Daughters, Sons-in-law, Daughters-in-law, Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, Sister and entire family circle.
Car Parking will be available at Parochial Hall, Dublin Street, Newtownstewart.
