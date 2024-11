THE Castlederg man who tragically lost his life in a road accident at the weekend, will be laid to rest today (Thursday) at St Patrick’s Church in the Derg.

Twenty-nine-year-old Eoin Lynch, a much-loved member of the community, died after his vehicle, a white Toyota Land Cruiser, was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Orchard Road shortly before 7.40am on Sunday.

The sudden loss has left family, friends and many across the wider Castlederg area in shock and grief.

In a heartfelt tribute ahead of the funeral, local GAA club, Caisleán na Deirge Naomh Eoghan, said, “We pass on our deepest sympathies to the family of Eoín Lynch, who tragically passed away… Eoín was a cherished son of Paul and Linda, and much loved brother of Adam, Paul and Enda.

“Eoín was a former youth player at our club and the Lynch family have been steadfast supporters of the club for many years.

“Eoín was a bright, popular young man in our community and his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

“In this time of sorrow, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the Lynch family and also the extended Lynch and Sharkey families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all during this difficult time.”

Condolences

Also offering his condolences was Castlederg Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh.

Mr McHugh said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Lynch and Sharkey families at this time of their heart-breaking loss.

“The news of Eoin’s tragic death has been met with a deep sense of shock and sorrow in the area.

“Eoin was a hardworking young man full of life and people are finding it difficult to come to terms with what has happened.”

Maolíosa McHugh’s party colleague, Ruairí McHugh revealed that he personally remains ‘numb with shock’ after he spent time with Mr Lynch over the weekend.

Cllr McHugh said, “My heart goes out to Eoin’s immediate and large extended family…

“Eoin, although only 29, was a real character. He was full of fun, banter and good-natured mischief and his tragic loss will be felt by everyone who had the privilege to have known him.

“This community will rally around the family in what will be difficult days ahead.”

Eoin Lynch’s funeral mass will take place today at 12noon in St Patrick’s Church, Castlederg with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.