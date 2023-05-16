Funeral hears of town’s massive shock at Strabane man’s death

A STRABANE priest has made an impassioned plea for young people to remember that there is always love in their lives, “when the shadows gather.”

Fr Michael Doherty was speaking at the funeral of the talented footballer, Rory Carlin who died suddenly last week, just hours after helping his team, Strabane Athletic clinch the Saturday Morning League trophy.

Addressing mourners at St Mary’s Church in Strabane, Fr Doherty said that Rory’s death had come as a massive shock to the entire community.

“There are occasions in life which make us cry out ‘why?’ when an early or tragic death occurs, and this is one such occasion,” the local priest said. “Over and above the grief which comes with death, often this anguished question is asked.

“Rory’s death has come as a tremendous shock to everyone who knew him and I know that his family would want to say to everyone here today that, ‘life and health are precious gifts’.

“We all have fog which rolls around in our hearts and sometimes, we need quiet patience to enable it to clear; some can and unfortunately, some cannot. Those who cannot should remember that they have so much going for them, that there are people who love them and are there to help and to talk to, when the shadows gather; friends, family, teachers, clergy as well as organisations who are designed to help.

“We offer our sincerest sympathy to Rory’s family and friends at this terrible time.”

Rory’s many sporting endeavours extended further than Strabane Athletic. He also played for Sion Swifts and Strabane Sigersons GAA club. Following his passing, both these clubs, as well as Strabane Athletic, paid tribute to a young man who was “highly regarded” by everyone.

Rory’s brother Ryan also spoke at the funeral. In an emotional message to his late brother he said, “Rory, not only were you my brother, you were my best friend. It breaks my heart that I won’t see you again and I hope you know how much you will be missed.

“You were our world. Now look down on our family and give us the strength to carry on; till we meet again.”

Following the funeral, Rory Carlin was interred in St Mary’s adjoining cemetery.