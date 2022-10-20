Further details released surrounding Omagh machete incident

POLICE have been granted a further 24 hours to question a suspect arrested in connection with an alleged machete attack in Omagh.

A detective from the PSNI’s Major Investigations Team appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court this morning to apply for the extra time.

The court heard that the detectives were investigating the alleged murder of Omagh man Paul Brown and the grievous bodily harm of his son.

The detective told the court that Mr Brown had been celebrating his birthday with his son in two local pubs on Sunday, with the younger man allegedly becoming involved in an altercation with the suspect in the second establishment.

Later on the night, the father and son went to the suspect’s address, whereupon the suspect is alleged to have come out of the house with a weapon described as a “machete”.

The detective told the court that the younger man sustained “severe injuries” to his hand and was bleeding heavily, while his father tried to treat the wounds. Then the father became “unresponsive”, the court heard.

Police subsequently received a call from residents at an address in Mullaghmore, informing them that a male “covered in blood” was banging on their door, while a second male was “unresponsive”.

CPR was carried out on Paul Brown who was then transferred to South West Acute Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, his son was initially taken to Altnagevlin Hospital before being transferred to the Ulster Hospital in Belfast, where he has undergone surgery due to the extent of his injuries.

Extensive efforts were made by police who initially attended the incident to locate the suspect, the court was told. Then, at 5.30am on Monday, the suspect attended at the scene and was arrested.

After listening to the detective’s submissions, district judge, Alana McSorley, granted officers a further 24 hours to question the suspect in the case.