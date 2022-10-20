This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Further details released surrounding Omagh machete incident

  • 20 October 2022
Further details released surrounding Omagh machete incident
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 20 October 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Strabane man should not have been released from custody Man arrested in Dungannon for possession of firearm Man detained in relation to Damien Heagney murder Police granted more time to question suspect of Omagh incident

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY