PATIENTS of two Tyrone GP practices currently being managed by the Western Trust have been given strong reassurances regarding the future of their local primary care services.

During a meeting last week between a Sinn Féin delegation and the Western Trust’s top brass, patients of Fintona GP surgery, and Dromore and Trillick GP pratice were given reason to believe that, despite respective periods of deep uncertainty, both facilities are now sustainable.

In the course of the meeting, which was attended by Western Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian, Órfhlaith Begley MP, Nicola Brogan MLA and Cllr Collette McNulty, a vision for the future of both practices was laid out.

Commenting on the meeting, Órfhlaith Begley MP said, “A Sinn Féin delegation held a meeting with the Chief Executive of the Western Trust in relation to the long term sustainability of both Fintona GP surgery as well as Dromore and Trillick GP practice.

“Following the potential collapse of services that we had faced, I wish to commend the efforts of the Trust in not only stabilising but indeed strengthening services at Dromore and Trillick practice.

“The medical team at the practice are continuing to be expanded to include a Social Worker, Social Worker Assistant and Mental Health Practitioner. The practice has also introduced a pre-booking system for patients to book one week in advance for appointments.

“I welcome the commitment we received from the Western Trust that they will continue to manage these GP services into the future with the likelihood of the current contract being extended. This will be a relief for local patients in the area.

“Patients at Fintona Surgery had been advised that the contract for the delivery of general medical services will be handed back on the 31st March 2024. I have received reassurances from the Permanent Secretary and the Western Trust that all measures will be taken to ensure the continuity of these primary care services at Fintona into the future.

“We need to see additional investment and the roll out of multi disciplinary teams throughout GP practices across the Western Trust.”