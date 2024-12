A WOMAN whose husband and father-in-law were both killed in a serious road trafic collision in Co Armagh last week is a former gaelic footballer with the Omagh St Enda’s ladies team.

The club has expressed their condolences to Shauna Brown (Devlin) on the sad and traffic passing of her husband, Loughlin Devlin and her father-in-law, Peter.

They were killed when an Audi and a Mercedes were in collision outside the village of Killylea last Friday, December 27. The village is located just off the main road between Caledon and Armagh city.

“We wish her (Shauna), her baby and her mother-in-law a speedy recovery from their injuries,” the club said.

Four people including the baby were taken to hospital following the collision. One woman suffered serious injuries and is in a critical condition.

The PSNI have appealed for witnesses to contact them.