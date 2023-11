A GAA player from Stewartstown has received a suspended jail sentence for a ‘disgusting and cowardly’ assault on an opponent during a match last year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that Shea O’Neill (27), from North Close, Stewartstown, bit into the face of his victim while also grabbing his genitals during the on-pitch incident.

It occurred after an altercation erupted between two rival teams on October 10, 2022.

A defence barrister conceded O’Neill was previously subject to a suspended sentence for a different serious assault in 2019 which was handed down by Dungannon Crown Court.

However, he urged Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare to impose a probation order and not a custodial sentence.

He said his client had lodged £1,000 with his solicitor “to demonstrate his remorse” by way of compensation to the victim.

Addressing O’Neill directly, Judge O’Hare condemned the act as “cowardly and disgusting, especially given the context of a sporting environment”.

He also noted that the incident could have lasting consequences for the victim.

While acknowledging O’Neill’s early acceptance of the matter, Judge O’Hare advised he had initially considered imposing a lengthy sentence and activating the suspended sentence.

However, he ultimately opted for a Combination Order consisting of 100 hours of community service, coupled with a two-year probation supervision period.

He warned O’Neill, “Any breach will result in an 18-month custodial sentence.”

Judge O’Hare also ordered him to pay £2,500 compensation to the victim.

The issue over the suspended sentence has been referred back to Dungannon Crown Court for consideration against the current offending.