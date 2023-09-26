Gaelscoil principal ‘disappointed’ by vandalism at site

A PRINCIPAL in Strabane has outlined her supreme disappointment following a spate of vandalism which took place at the site of a new school build.

Maire Ni Dhochartaigh from Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh was speaking after the site of the new build on Strahan’s Road was broken into on Saturday and three newly-installed windows smashed.

She commented, “It’s very disappointing that this happened at the weekend and we certainly hope that it will not happen again. It has been a long road for everyone involved with the school and the Education Authority to bring the school to this point and anything which would impede the progress of the new school build is not something we would want.

“The new school is not just for us at the school, but the whole community and it hurts us to think that someone would engage in such an act. This is not just an attack on us, but an attack on the whole community who have done nothing but support us over the past 25 years. We implore whoever is responsible to desist from further attacks.”

The £7.2m development on Strahan’s Road has long been in the pipeline, with work beginning in January this year on a school which is expected to open from April next year. It will replace Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh’s current site in the Ballycolman Estate.

Sinn Fein MLA Maolíosa McHugh has also expressed disgust at the attack of ‘wanton’ vandalism.

The local MLA said, “I was totally disgusted at the news that the new build for the Gaelscoil in Strabane was broken into over the weekend and three newly installed windows were broken from the inside.

“While this appears to have been an act of wanton vandalism and not a pre-meditated attack, it is difficult to understand the mentality of anyone who wrecks and destroys for cheap kicks. Whoever done this is obviously oblivious of the years of struggle and hard work of all associated with the Gaelscoil to secure this new build and how such vandalism could set back these efforts.”

In addition Mr McHugh added, “I would appeal to the local community to keep an eye out and ensure that no one is accessing the site who shouldn’t be there. The contractor now has to review security at the site.”