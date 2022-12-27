Galbally mother-of-two has died following M1 Boxing Day crash

Tributes have been paid to Galbally, mother-of-two Imelda Quinn, who died following a crash on the M1 on Boxing Day.

Ms. Quinn died after a road traffic collision that occurred between junction 15 at Dungannon and junction 14 at Tamnamore on the motorway.

Sinn Fein MLA, Declan McAleer, sent his condolences to Ms. Quinn’s family via social media.

Advertisement

The West Tyrone MLA said, “Absolutely awful news. Poor Imelda. Thoughts and prayers for her family at this desperately sad time.”

The road between junction 15 and junction 14 has since reopened following the crash.

This tragedy comes after a separate crash in Tyrone near Cookstown which saw three killed, including a woman in her 80s, a male driver in his 20s and a woman aged in her 50s.

The incident occurred shortly before 3.30pm on the Dungannon Road in Cookstown on Monday.

Another female in her 20s and four children were also injured in the collision and are being treated in hospital.

A Funeral notice for Ms. Quinn confirmed that funeral arrangements are to be announced later.