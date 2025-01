A YOUNG Carrickmore man killed in the Omagh bombing has been described by his family as someone whose loss still reverberates around every moment of their lives.

Gareth Conway was aged 18 when he was killed.

Today at the Omagh Bombing Public Inquiry, his sister, Shawneen Conway described him as an athletic young man who loved playing both soccer and Gaelic football.

His life was opening up in front of him, including having been accepted onto an engineering course at the University of Ulster.

She expressed her heartbreak that Gareth was killed at the moment at which he was looking forward to the rest of his life.

“Gareth was a young man with so much promise, kindness and love. His life may have been cut short, but his impact will never be forgotten.

“He is remembered as a good person, an extraordinary brother and son, and a presence that will be forever remembered.”

In an emotional contribution, Shawneen, went on to speak about the impact that her brother’s death had had on their family.

“After Gareth was taken from us, our family was never the same again,” she said.

“My parents were completely broken-hearted and passed away within seven months of each other four years ago.

“My brother Tom, also struggled to cope with the grief and passed away seven years after Gareth.

“Gareth’s death has left a deep scar and trauma behind. The bombing did not just take Gareth’s life, it ripped our family apart and left a permanent void.

“We became isolated and our community was fractured. Since Gareth’s passing not one Christmas has been happy or even bearable. His loss still reverberates through every moment of our lives.

“He is remembered as a good person, extraordinary brother and son and a presence that will be forever missed.”