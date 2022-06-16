Garvaghey residents welcome plans to improve road safety

A NUMBER of safety measures are to be introduced on the main A5 at Garvaghey after a long-running campaign by local residents.

Thousands of vehicles daily travel along the busy road between Ballygawley and Omagh. A 50mph speed limit and warning signs have been introduced in recent years and now extra measures are also being planned.

Signage to enhance the safety of the road is being introduced at the moment, while the Department for Infrastructure is also planning to extend footpath provision in the area and also provide extra lighting.

Advertisement

The works have been welcomed by the Garvaghey Area Community Association, who have been working to improve the level of provision of people living in the locality. Paul Pearson said the new safety measures had been a long time coming but would be much-needed and important additions.

“It’s definitely going to be much appreciated. We had looked for street lighting a number of years ago only to be turned down.

“Anything like this is going to help because this is a dangerous road, which is used several times daily by people living on both sides in Garvaghey.”

West Tyrone MP, Orfhlaith Begley, said it was positive that the Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, was bringing extra focus on the A5 and that the work was done.

“The delivery of this infrastructure is needed to enhance road safety following serious tragedies,” she added.