THE family of a Castlederg woman killed in a road collision over ten years ago has achieved a remarkable milestone, by raising over £250,000 in her memory.

The Gemma McHale Foundation, established in memory of Gemma McHale, who tragically passed away in May 2012, has been a tremendous support to various causes.

Gemma, 21, died after her Peugeot 306 car crashed on the Letter Road between Belleek and Pettigo.

The University of Ulster student was returning home after visiting her sister in Co Mayo.

Over the years, the Gemma McHale Foundation, granted charity status in 2017, has organised annual events such as Gemma’s 5k and Gemma’s Cycle.

The foundation has supported various charities, including the Coombe Hospital in Dublin, Musgrave Bone and Injury Unit in Belfast, Cancer units in Altnagelvin and Omagh.

The McHale family also established a local Bereavement Support Group, ‘Beyond The Rainbow’ last year.

The group has already proved to be a tremendous success and facilitates monthly meetings in the Derg Valley Care & Healthy Living Centre.

It also provides well-being cafés, cookery classes, mindfulness sessions, pilates, creative writing, art therapy and much more.

Siobhan McHale, Gemma’s mother, expressed gratitude for the support and highlighted the rewards of the Beyond The Rainbow Support Group, stating, “‘Beyond the Rainbow Support’ has certainly been very beneficial to Kieran, Joanne, and me. We have met lovely people who are in the same grieving space as ourselves.”

The McHale family have also extended thanks to the trustees of Gemma’s Foundation and the numerous supporters for their unwavering dedication over the years.