Gerard’s 52 marathons in 52 weeks challenge

PROLIFIC long distance runner Gerard Devlin from Coalisland has set himself the incredible target of running 52 marathons in 52 weeks.

In the last three decades, since he retired from a highly successful football career with the local Fianna GAA club, Gerard has completed 56 marathons and has now set himself the task of practically doubling that total in one year!

His driving motivation is to raise funds for his beloved Fianna to help with the development of programmes and facilities for the hundreds of young people that participate and play for teams at the club.

Gerard has targeted the first run for next month as he does not want to face into two winters of marathon running.

He explained, “I previously completed 50 half-marathons in 52 weeks. I have been on the roads five days a week since I retired from football. I never stop running! It has been on my mind for a long time to do this and at my age, I will be 60 in October, it is time to do it! I want to give back to the Fianna club as it has given so much to me.”

A former no-nonsense defender, Gerard won O’Neill Cup medals with the Fianna in 1989 and ‘90. He has completed five of the six ‘major’ marathons – New York, Boston, Chicago, Berlin and London – and has his sights set on Tokyo which was added to the major list in recent years. He has also completed the Dublin and Belfast marathons 12 times each.

However this is a whole other other challenge.

He continued, “The logistics are simple. I will do the first 20 marathons on my own and hope then to incorporate the Fianna runners. I plan to do some registered marathons and some in the Mournes and the Sperrins, as well as the Fianna football field, which would be 112 laps to reach the marathon distance of 26.2 miles. The routes have been drawn up and I will set off on some at midnight. I work off a watch which registers the distance.”

Gerard has no illusions regarding the challenge ahead.

“I have been speaking to a man in Chicago who did it and he said there were some dark days but he got there. I expect it to be that way but raising sponsorship for the club will keep me going. The funds are coming in already from businesses and individuals. It is hard but it is attainable”.

Anyone who remembers Gerard on the football field will know he won’t lack the determination and passion to complete this incredible challenge.

Sponsorship cards and a donation link will be available in the coming weeks.