15-year-old girl caught driving 82mph outside Cookstown

MID ULSTER Police have said that the consequences could have been catastrophic after a 15-year-old girl was caught driving excessively on the dual carriageway between Cookstown and Moneymore on Monday afternoon.

The VW Passat was detected travelling at 82mph on a 60mph road, 22mph over the speed limit.

In a statement posted by the PSNI on social media, they said, “Quite often police officers when out with a laser are accused of bothering motorists, collecting revenue or simply ignoring real crime.

Advertisement

“Well today on the Moneymore Dual carriageway, Neighbourhood officers detected a VW Passat traveling at 82mph some 22mph over the speed limit.

“The vehicle was stopped and to the surprise and dismay of the officers in attendance the driver was a 15 year old female.

“As a result of the incident the driver and her passenger were cautioned for a number of driving offenses.

“It goes without saying that a 15 year old does not has the experience to drive a vehicle at such speeds on a busy road. The consequences could have been catastrophic if police had not intervened.”