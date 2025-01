“THE people of the area will no longer tolerate the wanton destruction of the place we call home for the sake of greed.”

These were the strong words from the campaign group, Save Our Sperrins (SOS) ahead of a public inquiry which begins today (Monday) into the contentious proposal to construct a goldmine and processing plant near Greencastle.

The inquiry, at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, marks the latest chapter in a nearly eight-year debate over Dalradian Gold Ltd’s application to mine gold, silver, and copper in the Sperrin Mountains.

Advertisement

Despite concerns regarding ‘industrialisation of the Sperrins,’ Dalradian has described the project as ‘environmentally responsible.’

The Planning Appeals Commission is holding the inquiry and hearings will take place over the coming fortnight, before being adjourned until the end of February, prior to being completed in March.

Commenting on the public inquiry a spokesperson for Save Our Sperrins said, “We are encouraging people to attend any day they can and to take an active part in the public inquiry.

“Against a background of a string of global ecological disasters, the most recent being the inter wildfires in California, public awareness on the need to protect our water and our bogs is increasing.”

SOS have raised stringent objections to the mining proposals. They fear the impact on the local environment, including bogland and water courses, and the potential risk to schools as well as the community in Greencastle.

The SOS spokesperson also said that they are ‘feeling positive’ ahead of the inquiry. However they have highlighted the failure of the PAC to allow remote or online viewing or participation in the hearings. The PAC has said the inquiry will be in-person only.

A spokesperson for Dalradian said that they welcomed the start of the public inquiry.

Advertisement

“Dalradian has submitted extensive proposals for an environmentally responsible project which will bring economic and social benefits for our local community.

“The public inquiry is the appropriate forum to discuss all aspects of the project. Dalradian has provided significant environmental information as part of the consenting process. Out of respect for the imminent work of the Planning Appeals Commissioners, however, it would be inappropriate to provide additional comment at this stage.”

Dalradian claims that its ‘state-of-the-art’ mine will produce 3.5million ounces of gold, 1.7million ounces of silver and 15,000 tonnes of copper and that the mine has a forecasted production period of 20-25 years.