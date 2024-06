THE North American company behind plans to open a goldmine and processing plant in the Sperrins has closed its office in Gortin.

Dalradian’s office in the village opened 14 years ago and became one of the firm’s ‘community and environmental hubs’.

But, over the weekend, the company announced on social media that it would be closing the premises, with the small team of staff relocated to the firm’s larger office on the Killybrack Road in Omagh.

A spokesperson for the firm said, “We first opened our Gortin field office over 14 years ago with a small team of staff. The office developed into our community and environmental hub.

“We have recently made the decision that our community and environmental staff will join up with the wider team, and all will now operate out of the one building in Omagh.”

They added, “We will continue to interact and work with our suppliers, stakeholders and neighbours in Gortin and thank them all for their ongoing support.

“As always, our community relations team is available for any queries and can be contacted via phone and/or email.

“More information can also be found on our website, dalradian.com.”

According to its website, Dalradian has been working in Tyrone since late 2009, under prospecting licences issued by the Department for the Economy.

Since then, the firm claims to have completed 190,000 metres of drilling, resulting in a ‘ten-fold increase’ in the amount of gold identified, along with the discovery of silver and copper.

The company’s controversial plans to open a goldmine and processing plant outside Greencastle have met with strong opposition locally. A Public Inquiry into the proposals was scheduled to start in September.

But the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) announced early last month that the Inquiry was being suspended due to confusion over two licence applications relating to water abstraction and storage.